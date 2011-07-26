Hugo Baeta

Broadcasting in real-time?

Hugo Baeta
Hugo Baeta
  • Save
Broadcasting in real-time? radio tuner
Download color palette

It's just a detail (taken out of context) of a project I'm doing - more will be unveiled soon :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Hugo Baeta
Hugo Baeta

More by Hugo Baeta

View profile
    • Like