Mike Casebolt

Community Garden Sign

Mike Casebolt
Mike Casebolt
Hire Me
  • Save
Community Garden Sign city community garden plant sun border illustration
Download color palette

Sign I designed for the Community Garden I'm appart of.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Mike Casebolt
Mike Casebolt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Casebolt

View profile
    • Like