susie ghahremani

peacock in silver

susie ghahremani
susie ghahremani
  • Save
peacock in silver
Download color palette

editing photos of jewelry crafted from my drawings. process within process within process!

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
susie ghahremani
susie ghahremani
illustrator, painter, designer based in San Diego

More by susie ghahremani

View profile
    • Like