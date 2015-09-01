william blonna

Nvr Stp 2

william blonna
william blonna
  • Save
Nvr Stp 2 clean simple never stop vectors white black mark update
Download color palette

Updating the nvr stp mark. Added similar styling to the mark that is in the type.

Nvr stp 01
Rebound of
Never Stop
By william blonna
View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2015
william blonna
william blonna
product, brand, visual designer.

More by william blonna

View profile
    • Like