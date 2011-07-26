Finder toolbar icon (Lion)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is a grab toolbar icon I did for the cdto app I have installed in my finder toolbar. Clicking the >_ icon will open Terminal and change to the directory currently shown in Finder.
Finder doesn't provide any way of doing such an icon, so in fact I had to draw a 32px square icon that is shrunk down to about 24px square.