Finder toolbar icon (Lion)

Finder toolbar icon (Lion)
This is a grab toolbar icon I did for the cdto app I have installed in my finder toolbar. Clicking the >_ icon will open Terminal and change to the directory currently shown in Finder.

Finder doesn't provide any way of doing such an icon, so in fact I had to draw a 32px square icon that is shrunk down to about 24px square.

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
