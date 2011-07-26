Janna Hagan ⚡️

Something...

badge student education texture grunge logo
A personal project in the works. Still a lot of work to go but got a pretty good idea for the logo. New blog is coming soon, but in the meantime you can follow us on Twitter here.

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
