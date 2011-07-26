Mitch Blunt

Inadvertent Haiku

Mitch Blunt
Mitch Blunt
  • Save
Inadvertent Haiku illustration graphic buildings map inadvertent haiku
Download color palette

Close up from my piece for Inadvertent Haiku. Final coming soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Mitch Blunt
Mitch Blunt

More by Mitch Blunt

View profile
    • Like