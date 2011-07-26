James Thompson

Logo 2nd Draft

James Thompson
James Thompson
  • Save
Logo 2nd Draft logo brand well made designs
Download color palette

Not sure what to make of this one. Little too sharp maybe?

Opinions please.

48390fb20030f559ece6a44a58a1d687
Rebound of
Logo 1st Draft
By James Thompson
View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
James Thompson
James Thompson

More by James Thompson

View profile
    • Like