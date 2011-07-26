Sergio López Monterrubio

Banco Do Oriente

Sergio López Monterrubio
Sergio López Monterrubio
  • Save
Banco Do Oriente logo identity concept
Download color palette

I have been working on spin-offs of logotypes and marks. This one is for a bank and it was inspired by this: http://bit.ly/cFYY7s and this: http://bit.ly/i8PF54

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Sergio López Monterrubio
Sergio López Monterrubio

More by Sergio López Monterrubio

View profile
    • Like