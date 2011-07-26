Ryan Deo

Brush Battle: rebound

Ryan Deo
Ryan Deo
  • Save
Brush Battle: rebound hand-lettering brush
Download color palette

I typically prefer to work with a bit of a wet brush.

Bcef4ff1b5e7af2bc018374331c72fe3
Rebound of
Brush Battle - Round 1: B
By Preston A Brigham
View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Ryan Deo
Ryan Deo

More by Ryan Deo

View profile
    • Like