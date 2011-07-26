Simon Birky Hartmann

13 Spade Print Winner Header

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
13 Spade Print Winner Header grunge textured 13 spade studio ace of spade league gothic
Download color palette

A blog header for the post that'll announce the winner of the giveaway we put together for the GoMediaZine post that presented 13 Spade.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like