Josh Pigford

Post Details

Josh Pigford
Josh Pigford
  • Save
Post Details sabotage redesign calendar details
Download color palette

Some basic post info for the blog area of the upcoming Sabotage redesign.

Still need to clean up the calendar and comments icons.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Josh Pigford
Josh Pigford

More by Josh Pigford

View profile
    • Like