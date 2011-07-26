Jim Ferguson

Logo Revision Concept

Jim Ferguson
Jim Ferguson
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Revision Concept logo rustic outdoors hunting fishing camping shield
Download color palette

Suggested logo revision for an outdoors-centric real estate development.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Jim Ferguson
Jim Ferguson
(mostly) Web Design & Development
Hire Me

More by Jim Ferguson

View profile
    • Like