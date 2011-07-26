Tad Carpenter

2000 Election | MomentUS preview

illustration design momentus icons marks texture
I was asked to create an image depicting the 2000 Presidential Election for the amazing MomentUS project. Mine will be shared tomorrow but here is a preview.

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
