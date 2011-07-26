Brian Smallbeck

Thronotrigger 1

Thronotrigger 1 game of thrones chronotrigger pixelart snes games mashup 16bit rpg 8bit
A scene from Game of Thrones created with the Chrono Trigger graphics set, with some modifications. Working on a series.

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
