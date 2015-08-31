Sandor

Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji sandor boat sea sun mount fujiyama fuji
An illustration inspired by Japanese Woodblock Printmaking master Hiroshi Yoshida's work "Fujiyama".

About Hiroshi Yoshida:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hiroshi_Yoshida

Posted on Aug 31, 2015
