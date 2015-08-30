Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrograhic

Sprocket iOS 1.1 Settings/Feedback

Retrograhic
Settings and Feedback for the long overdue database integration of the iOS app.

Fun thing to note is that instead of using 45* out-arrows for letting users know theyre about to leave the app, I experimented by turning the chevrons for those rows into consistent colored straight 'active' arrows. Thoughts?

Check out the Android app here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Posted on Aug 30, 2015
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

