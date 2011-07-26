Joe Bosack

Vegas

Joe Bosack
Joe Bosack
  • Save
Vegas unlv star vegas bevel
Download color palette

I came across a few concepts we did as part of an identity exploration for UNLV five years ago. I still love this type treatment - Vegas baby, Vegas...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Joe Bosack
Joe Bosack

More by Joe Bosack

View profile
    • Like