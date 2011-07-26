MiResume Themes

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I finally got around to wireframing and starting the design of the first Circlebox Apps product this weekend. It's going to be called MiResume, and will be targeted towards those with little or no design skills to make an awesome looking CV/Resume quickly.
In other news, I've been nominated and made the shortlist for the "Young Designer of the year" award... if you like my work, votes would be appreciated! Check that out at The Net Awards.
Head on over and follow me on Twitter to stay updated with my projects!