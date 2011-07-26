R!OT

Fluorescent Sin (film poster)

Fluorescent Sin (film poster)
Film poster for an international collaborative short by Amirah and Wafa Tajdin, that chronicles a drag queen having a nervous breakdown at a train station in an African city
http://vimeo.com/26761042

