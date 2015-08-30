Sprocket 1.3.11 TOS PDF Edge-case

While I was looking at another bug I found that users on older Android devices, who dont have Google Drive preinstalled, just see an error toast. I found Google PDF Viewer, which comes with Drive, and added a link to a converted version the same UX and code Sprocket uses to detect and push users to Instagram on the app store.

Check out the Android app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en