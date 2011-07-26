Cole Bemis

Freebie: Marketplace/Social Networking Buttons

Freebie: Marketplace/Social Networking Buttons
Insert these buttons into your Envato profile page and/or item descriptions to catch and keep your potential and current customers. If you end up using them please send me a link.

Download: http://bit.ly/pZbHaC

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
