Aperture Presets

Aperture Presets aperture g google photography presets
My Aperture presets available to download in 4 sets.
G+ post http://cl.ly/ACUS
NEW Magnesium Yellow http://cl.ly/B333 (On PresetPond http://cl.ly/B2f8) Bonus SilverEfex preset http://cl.ly/B3FM
High Contrast B/W http://cl.ly/8kxg
Vintage Styles http://cl.ly/8jxy
Autumn Yellows http://cl.ly/8krh
Caramel 1 & 2 http://cl.ly/8kX7 (Caramel on PresetPond http://cl.ly/B3EX ; Caramel 2 on PresetPond http://cl.ly/BMG6)

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
