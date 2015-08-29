7
Instagram Sprocket Blog 1.3.1 announcement

The announcement post I designed based on Roccano's work, for the app launching out of beta into full production on Android.

There are now 80+ brands listed and searchable through a new app-wide search FAB!

Check out the Android app here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Roccano portfolio
Rebound of
Roccano's Portfolio
By Rocco Gallo
Posted on Aug 29, 2015
We make a bicycle marketplace

