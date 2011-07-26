Ivaylo Nedkov
FourPlus Studio

G&N Stamp

Ivaylo Nedkov
FourPlus Studio
Ivaylo Nedkov for FourPlus Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
G&N Stamp bulgaria ivaylo nedkov illustration typography logo print
Download color palette

First of many:)
I got my stamp yesterday and i must say that i`m really
happy how it worked out with the paper texture.

Stamp size - 6,5 x 8 cm
Paper - Soft White Murano / 160 g.
Hand cutted & printed wedding cards - 10,5 x 14,8 cm

0ae9aa85b2408de461fd5cb87483a4f4
Rebound of
Gleb & Nina
By Ivaylo Nedkov
View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
FourPlus Studio
FourPlus Studio
Helping brands live up to the dynamic now.
Hire Us

More by FourPlus Studio

View profile
    • Like