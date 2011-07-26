Aaron Nichols

The End of An Era

The End of An Era harry potter death hallows retro
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. II is out and that means an end to an era. I grew up with Harry Potter and will miss it, plus I wanted to play around with some retro effects. Comments?

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
