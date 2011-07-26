Nic Stauber

Bromance welcome screen

Nic Stauber
Nic Stauber
Hire Me
  • Save
Bromance welcome screen green blue intro start iphone bro sign up login
Download color palette

Welcome screen for a new iPhone app I'm designing. There will be a beta release next month. Sign up at www.bromance.me if you're interested.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Nic Stauber
Nic Stauber
Designing thoughtful products.
Hire Me

More by Nic Stauber

View profile
    • Like