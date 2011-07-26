Matt Vergotis

Verg

Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Hire Me
  • Save
Verg branding corporate identity logo logo design verg verg advertising matt vergotis design agency v
Download color palette

just playing around with my mark - unsure which direction i want to take it. typical indecision sort of stuff when it comes to your own brand!

Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Vergotis

View profile
    • Like