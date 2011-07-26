David Huyck

"Broom" Characters

witch girl chuck taylors redhead digital pencil
I'm working up character sheets for each of the three stories in this book I'm illustrating for the rest of the year. These are from the first story, about a witch and her accidental assistant.

Posted on Jul 26, 2011
