chnvan

Olivetti Valentine

chnvan
chnvan
  • Save
Olivetti Valentine iphone apps ipad calculator typewriter
Download color palette

Olivetti designed many masterpieces in industry, but there is no question that the most iconic was the bright red colored Valentine portable typewriter released in 1969.

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
http://itunes.apple.com/cn/app/red-valentine/id446995310?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
chnvan
chnvan

More by chnvan

View profile
    • Like