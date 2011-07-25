Tammy Hart

Icons, Textures, Transparency. Oh my!

Tammy Hart
Tammy Hart
  • Save
Icons, Textures, Transparency. Oh my! web design website footer icons texture
Download color palette

A shot of the lower right hand corner of the site. All new icons, background textures, and a fun new footer treatment.

A5cfec8fa21feaea88e0d34017937116
Rebound of
Spacey but not Sci Fi
By Tammy Hart
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Tammy Hart
Tammy Hart

More by Tammy Hart

View profile
    • Like