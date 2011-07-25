Tony Gines

Journnl logo

Tony Gines
Tony Gines
Hire Me
  • Save
Journnl logo logo identity cursive
Download color palette

Logo for a web app project I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Tony Gines
Tony Gines
Founding Designer @ Scribe
Hire Me

More by Tony Gines

View profile
    • Like