Frozen Custard Experiment

Frozen Custard Experiment girl retro warm illustration cartoon frozen custard screen print
I want to work on a series of Milwaukee-related spots for my portfolio. :) I'm fiddling around with the style.. what I've learned from this shot is that I DEFINITELY prefer less lines over more.

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
