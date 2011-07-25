Shaun Inman

Level 1

Shaun Inman
Shaun Inman
  • Save
Level 1 ios 8bit flip spark gear exit platform spikes game pixel the last rocket
Download color palette

The very first screen I designed for The Last Rocket back in January. Some things that didn't make it: the warped background treatment, the foreground tileset, independent stationary ledges, and the fuel canister. Oh and the unfocused level design (this screen was more about aesthetics and proportions than game design anyway).

Sparks almost didn't make it but I just found a great use for them in the rooms of the final Deck: their wall hugging patrol pattern is the perfect complement to Blinds.

Only two significant things left on the todo list. I'm aiming to submit the final 1.0 to the App Store at the end of the week or early next week.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Shaun Inman
Shaun Inman

More by Shaun Inman

View profile
    • Like