The very first screen I designed for The Last Rocket back in January. Some things that didn't make it: the warped background treatment, the foreground tileset, independent stationary ledges, and the fuel canister. Oh and the unfocused level design (this screen was more about aesthetics and proportions than game design anyway).
Sparks almost didn't make it but I just found a great use for them in the rooms of the final Deck: their wall hugging patrol pattern is the perfect complement to Blinds.
Only two significant things left on the todo list. I'm aiming to submit the final 1.0 to the App Store at the end of the week or early next week.