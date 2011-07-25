Meg

Pie Illustration

Meg
Meg
  • Save
Pie Illustration pie illustration vector
Download color palette

Working on a set of illustrations for an online restaurant gift certificate service (ie. groupon for restaurants). You can see the rest of the set here:

http://megrobichaud.tumblr.com/post/8063469330/working-on-a-set-of-illustrations-for-an-online

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Meg
Meg

More by Meg

View profile
    • Like