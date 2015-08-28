Ridergo - 02

Ridergo is a new and innovative cycling equipment manufacturer I have the pleasure of working with. They have patents on a new ergonomic saddle they're developing. This is a first draft of the visual route I'm going down and yet to produce a smaller asset which could be used across other media or even printed onto their saddles.

I'm using multiple cycling visuals to ensure people associate them with cycling as a saddle visual on it's own could be mistaken for something else.

Constructive feedback appreciated.