Ridergo - 01

Ridergo - 01 sport ergonomics saddle cycling
Ridergo is a new and innovative cycling equipment manufacturer I have the pleasure of working with. They have patents on a new ergonomic saddle they're developing. This is a first draft of the visual route I'm going down and yet to produce a smaller asset which could be used across other media or even printed onto their saddles.

I'm using multiple cycling visuals to ensure people associate them with cycling as a saddle visual on it's own could be mistaken for something else.

Constructive feedback appreciated.

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
