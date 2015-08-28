Tom Johnson
Squeegee time

Squeegee time
It's a squeegee! A little illustration I did for this week's blog post on the Lighthouse site about our creative day out - http://wearelighthouse.com/talk/creative-day-out-screen-printing/
Give it a click to see what we did and our terrible artwork!

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
