X(box) Hunter - Preview 🎮

webdesign green home flat ux ui onepage interface game xbox clean minimal
Hi dribbblers,

I hope holidays was good! This is a sneak peek of an actual work for an indie Xbox platform, especially for trophy chasers (I confess, i love to unlock achievements as well). Still working on the main page but close to the final result. Any feedbacks are welcome as always ;)

Cheers!
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
