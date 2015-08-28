Dale Rudolph

Aya Gozen

Dale Rudolph
Dale Rudolph
  • Save
Aya Gozen water colour character design illustration
Download color palette

Concept for a character for Sengoku Basara. Check out the finished work here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/29067497/Aya-Gozen

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Dale Rudolph
Dale Rudolph

More by Dale Rudolph

View profile
    • Like