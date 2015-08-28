Ivan Dimitrov

Ogisa doPorto brand

pastry porto
This is my first project in Dribbble! Thanks for invite to @Anna Nikolova!
I show you my brand design for Ogisa doPorto one small company for logistic of traditional Porto pastry.
You can see full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/21563855/Ogisa-doPorto-Branding

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
