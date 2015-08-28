Squid&Pig

Norm the Hyperactive Sloth - Basket

Norm the Hyperactive Sloth - Basket hyperactive gif animation sloth chibi cute kawaii
Hello! My name is Norm and I'm a hyperactive sloth. I love to do all the kind of things I can't do just because I'm a sloth.

http://normthesloth.tumblr.com/

By Squid&Pig
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
