Giacomo Flaim

Curriculum Vitae new version

Giacomo Flaim
Giacomo Flaim
  • Save
Curriculum Vitae new version layout inspiration graphic design languages skills experience clear minimal resume curriculum vitae cv
Download color palette

A new version of my cv, more minimal and clear.

See behance for the complete cv:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/29046757/New-Curriculum-Vitae-Resume

Giacomo Flaim
Giacomo Flaim

More by Giacomo Flaim

View profile
    • Like