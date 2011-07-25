Al Abut

iOS App Verification

Al Abut
Al Abut
  • Save
iOS App Verification ios steps code process gray monochromatic wizard onboarding signup lobster fireworks
Download color palette

Trying to make a deeply, deeply nerdy process a bit clearer for iOS devs while they're onboarding at Appstores and submitting their apps to a gallery.

Al Abut
Al Abut

More by Al Abut

View profile
    • Like