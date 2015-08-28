José

Orpheus Management Gold Foil Stamped

Orpheus Management Gold Foil Stamped
Logo design for Orpheus Management, which I did about a year ago.
They specialise in consulting and management services for the
corporate, arts, entertainment & events industries.

Happy weekend to y'all!

Edit: see also https://www.behance.net/gallery/29066485/Orpheus-Management

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
