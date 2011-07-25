PkgBackUp icon

Above is just down-scaled, Fullview > http://dl.dropbox.com/u/13180465/Crate512.jpg

An icon for the popular cydia app PkgBackUp, i seen around on twitter people saying the app needs a redesign so i thought i would have a practice... This is my 1st attempt at an icon at 512px. May even have a bash at the apps UI who knows?

I'd like to thank Nikolay Verin for help with this (although he does not know :P). Whilst i were making this icon i stumbled across a video of his that was very helpfull :)

Im not totally happy with it just yet, i would like to give the wood some curls amongst other things