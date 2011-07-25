PkgBackUp icon

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Above is just down-scaled, Fullview > http://dl.dropbox.com/u/13180465/Crate512.jpg
An icon for the popular cydia app PkgBackUp, i seen around on twitter people saying the app needs a redesign so i thought i would have a practice... This is my 1st attempt at an icon at 512px. May even have a bash at the apps UI who knows?
I'd like to thank Nikolay Verin for help with this (although he does not know :P). Whilst i were making this icon i stumbled across a video of his that was very helpfull :)
Im not totally happy with it just yet, i would like to give the wood some curls amongst other things