Yair Walden

Worm Logo

Yair Walden
Yair Walden
  • Save
Worm Logo long shadow clean flat shadow long worm design logo illustration
Download color palette

Rejected logos by client. I kinda liked it.. :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Yair Walden
Yair Walden

More by Yair Walden

View profile
    • Like