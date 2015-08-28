Morten Brunbjerg Bech

Cityscape CSS Animation

Morten Brunbjerg Bech
Morten Brunbjerg Bech
  • Save
Cityscape CSS Animation horsens cityscape web design illustrator vector css animation
Download color palette

I'm currently working on horsensleksikon.dk. It is a local encyclopaedia for the city of Horsens, DK. I have given the design of the site an overhaul and added a CSS animated cityscape in the footer of the new site.

I'm almost done. It will be online in a week or so.

[UPDATE Sep 8, 2015] The site is up and running. Go check out Horsensleksikon.dk

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Morten Brunbjerg Bech
Morten Brunbjerg Bech

More by Morten Brunbjerg Bech

View profile
    • Like