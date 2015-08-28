Alexander Ustinov
Minimum

24 Hours (Apple Watch Concept)

Alexander Ustinov
Minimum
Alexander Ustinov for Minimum
Hire Us
  • Save
24 Hours (Apple Watch Concept) convert time watch apple
Download color palette

An in-depth study of our design process: "Apple Watch Journey— Learning Through Doing."

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Minimum
Minimum
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Minimum

View profile
    • Like