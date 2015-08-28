Alexander Obenauer

Redesigned Mac App Page

A few weeks ago, I decided to sit down and totally redesign our Mac app's webpage. I felt it could do a better job at highlighting some of the exciting things that were coming in V2. It's live now, you can check it out (http://mindsense.co/mailpilot/mac/).

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
